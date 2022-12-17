Kaley Cuoco Gives Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey a New Nickname for the Holidays in Sweet Post

As the holidays draw near, Kaley Cuoco is gushing about her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, who is soon to be the father of her child, or as she put it, "baby daddy." Fans will recall that Cuoco confirmed their relationship in May 2022, and five months later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The couple announced their first pregnancy five months after Cuoco announced their relationship in May 2022. It's no secret that Pelphrey makes his partner melt with his romantic gestures, which she recently did on her Instagram story. Having filmed their holiday activities, Cuoco showed Instagram viewers how her husband arranged the ideal decorations. A few reindeer and a snowman adorned with numerous lights were placed strategically in an open hallway, along with some wooden blocks. In addition, the 37-year-old showed fans her boyfriend, who was holding a large dog leash. Cuoco asked if he did all the decor for her, and he laughed, then confirmed it. She joined in on the laughter and said, "I love this much, babe; it's so magical." Pelphrey replied, "Aww," and Cuoco added, "Oh my God, it's incredible."

On her Instagram Story, the actress wrote, "Came home to this last night... @tommypelphrey daddy clause hard at work." She also posted an entertaining reindeer GIF. As she and Pelphrey await the birth of their first child, Cuoco has been showing off her growing baby bump. The Flight Attendant actress got some support from Pelphrey when she posted an adorable Instagram Story showing him holding her pregnant belly as they smiled. "M & D," Cuoco wrote simply over the shot. The Big Bang Theory actress and Mank star announced in October that their first child would be a baby girl. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey holding up cake with pink icing. "... I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!" Adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the couple has already been engaged was the fact that the Meet Cute actress appeared to be wearing a ring on her left ring finger in her pregnancy bump update. Pelphrey would be Cuoco's first marriage, whereas she was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021.

In April 2022, Cuoco told Glamour she would never get married again after splitting from Cook. "Life is really short and you've got to make the move if you're unhappy. You have to move forward," she said of the end of her second marriage as she shut down the idea of ever tying the knot again. "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not," she said. "You can literally put that on the cover." However, she didn't give up on love completely. "I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they're] really part of my life. I get so distracted with work, and I want to have that in the future," she said. "... I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship." The Emmy-nominated actress added, "I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship."