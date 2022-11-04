Kaley Cuoco Sparks Engagement Rumors With Tom Pelphrey

Is Kaley Cuoco hearing wedding bells with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey? The pregnant Big Bang Theory actress has been sporting matching gold rings with the Ozark actor as they await the birth of their first child, making fans wonder if Cuoco has changed her mind about swearing off marriage.

Cuoco and Pelphrey were most recently spotted wearing the gold rings on their left ring fingers while arriving at the airport in Los Angeles, but have previously been spotted with the jewelry at the Emmy Awards in September and in the October Instagram post announcing that they were expecting a baby girl together. Cuoco was also spotted wearing her ring solo at the Meet Cute premiere in September. Neither star has commented about the engagement speculation.

The Mank actor has never been married before, while The Flight Attendant star was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. Following her split from Cook, Cuoco told Glamour in April 2022 that she would never marry again as she looked back on her second divorce. "Life is really short and you've got to make the move if you're unhappy. You have to move forward," she said of the end of her second marriage as she shut down the idea of ever tying the knot again. "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not," she said. "You can literally put that on the cover."

Cuoco didn't want to swear off love altogether, however. "I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they're] really part of my life. I get so distracted with work, and I want to have that in the future," she said. "... I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship." The Emmy-nominated actress added, "I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship."