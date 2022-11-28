Tom Pelphrey Cradles Kaley Cuoco's Baby Bump in Adorable Photo

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her growing baby bump as she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey eagerly await the birth of their first child. The Flight Attendant actress got some support from the Ozark actor over the weekend, posting an adorable Instagram Story showing Pelphrey holding her belly while they smiled for the camera. "M & D," Cuoco wrote simply over the photo of the expectant parents.

The Big Bang Theory actress and Mank star announced last month that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey holding up cake with pink icing. "... I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

In her baby bump update from over the weekend, the Meet Cute actress seems to be wearing a ring on her left ring finger, adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the couple has already gotten engaged. This would be Pelphrey's first marriage, while Cuoco was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021.

Following her split from Cook, Cuoco told Glamour in April 2022 that she was never going to get married again. "Life is really short and you've got to make the move if you're unhappy. You have to move forward," she said of the end of her second marriage as she shut down the idea of ever tying the knot again. "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not," she said. "You can literally put that on the cover."

She didn't swear off love, however. "I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they're] really part of my life. I get so distracted with work, and I want to have that in the future," she said. "... I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship." The Emmy-nominated actress added, "I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship."