Julia Fox Bluntly Shuts Down Claim She’s Dating Kanye West for Fame, Money

Julia Fox is setting the record straight about her interests in dating Kanye West, and she’s not in her new relationship for the clout or money. The actress posted a PSA on a recent episode of the Forbidden Fruits podcast this week where she put the naysayers of her relationship with the Yeezy designer in their place.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” she said. The Uncut Gems actress also reveals she’s a whole new woman now that she’s older –– one who doesn’t have a desire for attention.

“When I was younger, I was such an attention seeker. I mean like ‘climb on top of the bar.’ It was always like ‘eyes on me.’ I had to get on stage at the concert. I had to make everything about me –– every situation about me,” she shared. “And as I got older and did work on myself, now I don’t need it or care for it or think about it. I don’t read any of the headlines or even see [them]. I just don’t really care.”

Now, she says she can laugh at the situation since her new boyfriend comes with a great deal of attention as he raps references about her and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend on various songs, but she says she “really couldn’t care.” “I just care about making my art, putting things into the world,” she adds.

Fox and West began their relationship shortly after they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami. They’ve since been pictured going on numerous dates including trips to Broadway to see Slave Play and even doing an impromptu photoshoot at Carbone. The actress dished about their “Cinderella Moment” date in a recent essay for Interview Magazine. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she said.