The rapper formerly known as Kanye West went out on another date with actress Julia Fox on Tuesday night. The two were spotted all around New York City in photographs published by TMZ. Ye and Fox saw a Broadway play and got a high-end meal.

Ye and Fox went to see Slave Play, an acclaimed 2018 play that deals with sex, race and other heavy social issues in the U.S. Fox could be seen entering the theater in a blue patterned trench coat with black leather gloves and handbag matching her black pointed boots. Behind her, Ye wore a blue hoodie under a large winter jacket, along with distressed denim and knee-high snow boots. Both sported black face masks amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Afterward, they got dinner at Carbone – the same chain where they ate in Miami, Florida on Saturday and Monday nights.

Insiders said that Ye and Fox have been together constantly since their first date back on Saturday. They reportedly had a more private night on Sunday, but on Monday night they met Ye’s friends, Drink Champs host Noreaga and his wife Neri, for a double date back at Carbone. They reportedly did not try to avoid fans with cameras or the press.

Of course, this whirlwind romance comes in the midst of contentious splits for both of the stars. Ye is in the middle of divorcing Kim Kardashian, and just last month he was making public overtures to her to take him back. Kardashian responded by petitioning the court to expedite their divorce proceedings, but she and Ye are reportedly on good terms as co-parents, at least.

Meanwhile, Fox – a star of 2019’s Uncut Gems – has leveled some shocking accusations against her estranged husband, pilot Peter Artemiev. The two wed in 2018 and had their first child in February of 2021, and last month Fox made a series of Instagram Story posts saying that Artemiev was a “deadbeat dad” and a “drug addict” who frequented strip clubs. Artemiev denied those accusations.

Given everything they have on their plates, it’s no surprise that an insider told TMZ that this fling between Ye and Fox is “nothing serious.” Fox herself was approached by a Page Six reporter on the street this weekend and asked whether she’d be seeing Ye again. She responded: “I don’t know.”