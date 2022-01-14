Kanye West Reportedly Makes Threat Against Pete Davidson in Leaked Song

Despite Kanye West being caught by TMZ paps giving his latest girlfriend Julia Fox a kiss recently, his mind is still on his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson. Davidson and Kardashian began dating in October after the SKIMS founder’s Saturday Night Live debut. The two have been spotted on pizza dates, movie dates, and even took a bae-cation to the Bahamas, with it proving that Kardashian is not interested in rekindling her romance with West. Still, West, now known as Ye, has tried to get Kardashian back, even publicly asking her to come back to him during his “Free Larry Hoover Benefit” concert. Kardashian has ignored it all, even asking a judge to declare her legally single the day after Ye’s plea. Now, Ye is putting his frustrations into his music.

In a new song titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a—.” The song is a collaboration with fellow rapper The Game and is expected to be released in full on Jan. 14. The lyric references how Ye’s near-fatal 2002 vehicle crash.

A source tells Page Six that Ye’s budding romance with Fox is simply to “to get under Kim’s skin,” adding, “It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses…[Fox] to go public with.”

Ye has made it known that he’s not accepting his marriage ending. He told Drink Champs that he hasn’t received any divorce documents, though Kardashian’s legal paperwork claims Ye has been resistant to the process. Ye also claims there are forces that don’t want him and Kardashian to be together and he feels she’s giving in to the pressure. He says he wants his family to stay together.

Kardashian hasn’t spoken much about the breakup. In fact, she refuses to share the gritty details of what led to the split, simply stating that “lifestyle differences” are the root of the breakup. Ye has taken a different approach, revealing personal details of their lives, including Kardashian allegedly considering terminating her first pregnancy. He also hinted at cheating on Kardashian in a separate song.