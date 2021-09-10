Jonah Hill Confirms Relationship With Surfer Girlfriend in New Photos

Jonah Hill confirmed his relationship with surfer Sarah Brady in a new Instagram post on Thursday. Brady also shared several photos with Hill on her own Instagram page, hilariously tagging her pictures as if they were taken while “living in a van down by the river.” Hill, 37, had a busy week, as Netflix also released the first trailer for his latest movie, Don’t Look Up.

Hill shared a photo from a restaurant with Brady, showing the two smiling. “Grateful for you,” he wrote, adding heart, heart-eyes, and smiling face with hearts emojis. On Friday, Brady shared more photos from their outing, adding, “Up early missing the open road with my man… and [her dog] Fig of course.” In her Instagram Story, Brady added another selfie of the two. “Love you muchisimo,” Brady captioned the picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTm0wGKFPZa/

Hill and Brady, who is also an environmental activist, sparked romance rumors last month when they were seen in Southern California together, reports Entertainment Tonight. On Aug. 9, Brady shared photos with Hill, including one showing her kissing him on the cheek. “My whole heart,” she wrote. Hill appeared in a handful of other posts Brady published in August.

Hill was previously engaged to Gianna Santos until they called off their engagement last year. The two-time Oscar nominee appears to be having the best time of his life now, as he recently wrote about accepting his body after The Daily Mail published photos of him surfing. “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself,” Hill wrote on Feb. 26. “This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their [shirts] off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

The actor recently reunited with his The Wolf of Wall Street co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up, director Adam McKay’s follow-up to Vice. The film stars DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers who have to convince everyone that a comet is coming to destroy the planet. Hill plays the Chief of Staff to Meryl Streep’s President, who does not seem too concerned about the comet. The film will be released on Netflix on Dec. 10 and also stars Mark Rylance, Tyler PErry, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, and Ariana Grande.