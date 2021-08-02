Jonah Hill Is Happy and Unrecognizable With Fresh 'Body Love' Tattoo and Hairdo

✖

Jonah Hill looks happier and healthier than ever, and the 21 Jump Street star is celebrating with some new ink. The actor and director took to Instagram to show off his new tattoo, which is located on his back. The tattoo says "body love" and features the sign for "I love you" in sign language. Hill was also rocking a shaggy, surfer look with a tan and bleach blonde hair.

The idea of body love is a particularly poignant one for Hill, who has been candid in the past about his struggles with body image and how media scrutiny about his weight has been difficult for him in the past. After a Daily Mail post criticized his figure while surfing in March, Hill wrote an empowering post explaining how far he's come on his path towards self-acceptance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)

"I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," Hill wrote. "So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself."

"This isn’t a 'good for me' post. And it’s definitely not a 'feel bad for me post," Hill concluded. "It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)."

Hill made a name for himself in comedies like Superbad at the beginning of his career, but he's gone on to excel in dramas as well, racking up two Oscar nominations for his roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. He'll next be seen in Adam McKay's buzzy comedy Don't Look Up, which will hit Netflix later in the year. Don't Look Up also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.