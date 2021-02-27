Jonah Hill Totally Shuts Down Body Shamers in Inspiring New Message

✖

Jonah Hill just totally shut down body shamers in an inspiring message posted to his Instagram. Hill shared a screenshot of a story from The Daily Mail, which focused on Hill going shirtless after surfing in Malibu. Hill, who normally does not comment on body shaming articles about himself, decided that he had the time that day and let the world know he's moved past allowing the behavior to affect his outlook.

"I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends," Hill began. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself."

The actor continued, "This isn’t a 'good for me' post. And it’s definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love" Hill then added, "Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face."

Hill took a break from writing his next movie to share the epic callout post, though little is known about the project at this time. In an Instagram post just days prior, Hill shared a selfie and revealed that things are coming along on the script, and he'll be able to unveil the film soon. "[Two and a half] more weeks of rewrites and I can finally announce my next movie I'm directing. The smile is forced because I haven’t slept and perhaps have caffeine poisoning. Love and respect to you big-hearted legends."

The first film that Hill directed was 2018s Mid90s, a coming-of-age dramedy about a 13-year-old Los Angeles boy who begins spending most of his time with a group of older skateboarders. Hill wrote and directed the film, which featured a soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails founder Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Mid90s was an independent film that achieved admirable success, earning over $9 million on a budget of less than $2 million. The critical response to the film was very good as well, with Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus reading, "Mid90s tells a clear-eyed yet nostalgic coming-of-age tale that might mark the start of an auspicious new career for debuting writer-director Jonah Hill."