Jennifer Lawrence Injured in Accident Explosion on Boston Set of 'Don't Look Up' With Timothee Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the Boston set of Adam McKay's comedy Don't Look Up early Friday morning when a planned, on-set explosion didn't go according to plan. According to reports, they were filming around 1:30 a.m. ET when glass shards went flying after a trash can went through a window. Lawrence was hit in the face by the glass and cut beneath her eye.

The Boston Globe reported that Lawrence was holding her face when medics arrived. The Oscar winner is recovering and production was shut down for the rest of the day. It is unclear who else in the cast was on set when the incident happened.

Don't Look Up boasts an insanely impressive cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Meryl Streep. According to the official plot synopsis, Don't Look Up tells "the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth."

McKay is writing, direct, and producing Don't Look Up alongside Kevin Messick under McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, and the film is part of Netflix's major film slate for 2021. The streaming giant will release a new major film every week featuring Hollywood heavyweights like Lawrence, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot (to name just a few). You can see a brief clip from Don't Look Up at the end of the sizzle reel.

This will be Lawrence's first major film role since 2018's Red Sparrow (aside from a short appearance in X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019). She revealed that she was taking a brief break from acting to regroup and get married to art dealer Cooke Maroney. "It was kind of one of those things where I, like, I was like, ‘OK, how did I get here?'" Lawrence explained on the Absolutely Not podcast. "I realized that I needed to take some time. I mean, we all [felt] that, like everybody needed a break and the public needed a break from me. I needed a break."

"I realized that, you know, once you go into this machine, you just, it just doesn’t stop," Lawrence continued. "And, um, you know, it’s like the next big movie, you know, do this, do this, do this. And you’re like, ‘Oh my God. Great, great. What a, what an amazing opportunity.’ And you’re just a part of this machine. And then you’re like, wait a minute. I’ve lost track of the kind of films that I want to make and why I want to make them. And I felt like my career had taken on a life of its own, a slick life kind of thing. And I just had to make some changes and I did."