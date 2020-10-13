Jonah Hill and Fiancee Gianna Santos End Their Engagement

✖

Actor Jonah Hill and fiancee Gianna Santos, an art director, have called off their engagement. The two were engaged for a year and were first seen together in 2018. The Moneyball actor has not mentioned the breakup on his social media.

A source told PEOPLE the split was amicable. It came a year after Hill's representative confirmed he got engaged in September 2019. Santos, 31, was seen wearing a ring on her finger when they had brunch on Labor Day in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. Hill, 36, and Santos were first seen together in New York in August 2018.

Around the time the two got engaged, Variety reported Hill spent $6.77 million on a Southern Colonial-style estate in Santa Monica, California. The home was previously owned by singer Jesse Jo Stark and is 3,102 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The home sits on a .28-acre lot and is hidden from street view by magnolia trees. Hill also owns a Manhattan home he bought for $92 million in 2015, according to Variety.

Santos and Hill were rarely photographed together during their relationship, and Hill has not commented on the split yet. His most recent Instagram post was published on Saturday. "I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard. Please vote," he wrote in the caption, asking people to vote in November. Santos is a Fordham University graduate and works as a content manager for the Los Angeles-based beauty company Violet Gray. She previously worked as head stylist and producer at KITH NYC. Her personal website includes a sample of her work.

On Sept. 27, Hill reunited with his sister, Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein, to celebrate their nephew Joshua's bar mitzvah. Hill and Feldstein posed with Joshua and his brother Charlie for a family photo, shared on Instagram. Charlie and Joshua are the sons of Hill and Feldstein's late older brother Jordan, who died in 2017 at age 40 from pulmonary thromboembolism.

Hill, Feldstein, and their mother Sharon Feldstein also made a video encouraging people to vote on Nov. 3. “I’m talking to you, yeah you, and I’m telling you to vote. No, I’m asking you to vote. Don’t look at me like that, I know I’m not your mother," Sharon, who was joined by other mothers, said in the clip. "Moms want you to vote," Hill added on Instagram. "My mom is awesome."