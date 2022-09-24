'Do Revenge': Netflix Watchers Are Obsessed With the New Movie

Netflix comedies are notoriously hit-or-miss. Their teenage/young adult content also falls into this bucket. Those lower expectations might just be one reason why Netflix's new teen comedy Do Revenge is lighting up social media. Do Revenge stars Camila Mendes (Riverdale, The Perfect Date) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things, Fear Street Part One: 1994) as unlikely friends who team up to get revenge on each other's enemy. It's Strangers on a Train meets Mean Girls/Clueless, and this mixture is making Netflix watchers utterly obsessed. The movie is funny, has bold costumes and each actor knows exactly what kind of over-the-top movie they're in. It's another big win for Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the director/co-writer who also helmed 2019's Someone Great, and young viewers can't get over the movie's big moments. Scroll through to see what movie fans are saying about Do Revenge.

Slide 1 the do revenge creators said "what if we took a group of the prettiest people on earth, and made a movie with all of them" pic.twitter.com/xZV1jKNklB — silver (@siIIverfish) September 17, 2022 "[Do Revenge] is a masterpiece," one fan wrote. "Managing to be perfectly contemporary while paying tribute to the best of the 90s/2000s teen comedies, this film is ambitious in its narrative and nails it. The soundtrack is incredible. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are absolutely electric. So good!" prevnext

Slide 2 me watching do revenge pic.twitter.com/VMGtPmRAJd — juliette's fang 🧛‍♀️ (@juliettesfang) September 17, 2022 "DO REVENGE on Netflix is really clever," a second person said, "and funny writing and Maya and Camila are so charismatic with great instincts and the costume was glorious and it was such a sweet homage without being derivative or trite and I had so much fun watching it! So refreshing!" prevnext

Slide 3 can we talk abt talia ryder in #DoRevenge pic.twitter.com/kdqqaTQgve — ÷ (@oblivionwith) September 16, 2022 "[Do Revenge] has the potential of being this generations Mean Girls," a third person wrote. "The movie has infinite gif-able moments, the throwbacks are gorgeous, and I didn't expect a good original movie to hit Netflix anytime soon so the surprise is real. Go do Do Revenge. Find your Revenge Mommy." prevnext

Slide 4 Drea Torres is such a fashion icon #DoRevenge pic.twitter.com/DvPmkrb2l2 — out of context original sin (@oocoriginalsin) September 18, 2022 "do revenge was truly such a fun film," a fourth fan tweeted. "it felt so nostalgic and i feel like we rarely get *good* movies like that anymore." prevnext

Slide 5 i find it very disrespectful that no one is talking about oscar winner olivia colman pic.twitter.com/6JVqmrwF1s — macarena 💌 do revenge era (@_madmacs__) September 16, 2022 "i think we need more movies like Do Revenge that explore the slightly obsessive dynamic of female friendships that can also be slightly gay if you squint," another fan wrote. Yet another viewer tweeted, "do revenge is one of the best movies of our generation." prevnext