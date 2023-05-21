'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Sets New TV Show on The CW

While The CW has been cutting a good portion of its current original scripted slate, that isn't stopping the network from still developing new series, including one starring Sophie Turner. Deadline reports that The CW has announced six-part co-production, Joan, which follows notorious jewel thief Joan Harrington during the 1980s. A devoted mother to six-year-old daughter, Kelly, Joan is married to violent criminal Gary, but the marriage is disastrous. After Gary goes on the run, Joan creates a new life for herself and Kelly by adopting new identities and making new friends, which turns her into a masterful jewel thief.

Frank Dillane, Kristy J. Curtis, Gershwyn Eustache Jr., and Laura Aikman also star in the drama. From Snowed-In Productions, Joan is written by Anna Symon and directed by Richard Laxton, who executive produces alongside Ruth Kenley-Letts, Jenny Van Der Lande, and Neil Blair. Paul Frift, meanwhile, serves as producer on the project. Turner was excited to show off her new look with co-star Dillane on Instagram.

Although Game of Thrones ended in 2019, Sophie Turner has remained plenty busy since saying goodbye to Sansa Stark. The actress appeared in the shows Survive in 2020 and The Staircase in 2022. Most recently, she was in the Netflix comedy Do Revenge in 2022 and will also be in the upcoming thriller Wardriver. Her role as Joan Harrington will be an interesting one, but one that fans will surely be looking forward to nonetheless.

As of now, there's no information on when Joan could be premiering. The CW has already released their fall schedule, so it's possible it will be part of the midseason schedule or be held off until the summer. Since there are only six episodes, it could be easy to stick the series somewhere during a show's hiatus or as an easy replacement after a show ends. The network probably won't make any decisions on their midseason or summer 2024 schedules until much later, at least until the fall for midseason, so we'll just have to wait.

Joan isn't the only new show that The CW has in development. The network has also announced that a new Librarians spinoff is in the works. The Librarians: The Next Chapter will follow a Librarian from the past recruiting a new team to help him clean up a mess he made after inadvertently releasing magic. It's interesting to see the network still developing new shows when they've cut the majority of the ones they already have, but this could just be part of the Nexstar rebranding. Either way, it will be intriguing to see what the network will look like next season, especially Sophie Turner's newest show.