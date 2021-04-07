Taylor Swift Releases New 'From the Vault' Song, 'Mr. Perfectly Fine'

✖

Two days before the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift surprised fans with another song From the Vault, releasing "Mr. Perfectly Fine" on Wednesday, April 7. The singer announced the release in a tweet, joking about her current state of mind versus her music from 2008. "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up," she wrote. "My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: "REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE."

"Mr. Perfectly Fine" is classic teenage Swift and finds her lamenting over an ex's behavior after a breakup. Along with the country pop production the 31-year-old used early in her career, the song also contains Swift's second-best use of the phrase "casually cruel," after the searing "All Too Well" from her 2012 album, Red. "Hello, Mr. perfectly fine / How's your heart after breaking mine?" she sings in the chorus. "Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby / Hello, Mr. casually cruel / Mr. everything revolves around you / I've been Miss misery since your goodbye, and you're Mr. perfectly fine."

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is a re-recording of Swift's Grammy-winning 2008 album that will include six previously-unreleased "From the Vault" songs including "You All Over Me," a collaboration with Maren Morris, and two collaborations with Keith Urban, "That's When" and "We Were Happy." "I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy," Swift captioned a post announcing the album's full track list. "I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness."

Fans have already begun speculating on which ex Swift may have written "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about, with a top contender being Joe Jonas, who was the subject of Fearless breakup track "Forever and Always." After the song's release, Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, shared the track on her Instagram Story and wrote, "It's not NOT a bop." Swift shared Turner's post on her own Instagram Story and added, "Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north," in reference to Turner's Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark.