HBO Max Dropping Show That Will Infuriate the Royal Family Tonight

A new show is coming to HBO Max that is certain to rub the Royal Family the wrong way. The Prince, a new animated comedy from Family Guy writer and producer Gary Janetti, is dropping all 12 of its episodes on July 29 and will surely ruffle some feathers based on the first trailer. The cartoon focuses on the young Prince George in a dark satire of royal life. Janetti voices a cruel and effeminate version of the child prince, and the show clearly plays into stereotypes about the Royals, including Prince Harry as an out-of-touch buffoon and Prince William as a tightly wound sycophant. The series is based on Janetti's popular Instagram parody of Prince George's inner musings.

Many are pointing to the fact that the official release date was only announced the day before the premiere and the unorthodox full season drop as a potential red flag. "Harry is in like extreme therapy. Not sure Prince George needs to be spoofed in a cartoon he's not even old enough to understand. Sigh," tweeted author Rebekah Weatherspoon. "not saying hbo max is…burying its gary janetti prince george show but they announced just now that all 12 eps will go up at midnight tonight. an unusual announcement schedule!!!!!" pointed out TV critic Margaret Lyons.

The Prince was supposed to air earlier in the year but was postponed after the death of Prince Philip. "We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip’s passing and will adjust plans for the series debut," an HBO Max rep told The Hollywood Reporter. "A new date will be announced at a later time." A source also told THR that "the series does not portray the husband of Queen Elizabeth in the most flattering of ways." It's unknown if that portrayal has been adjusted since Philip's death.

The show does boast an excellent voice cast. While Janetti has taken on the title role as Prince George, The Prince also stars Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte. All episodes of season one of The Prince will be available to stream on HBO Max on July 29.