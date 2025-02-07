Jessica Alba Files for Divorce From Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage. The former couple, who announced last month that they had split, made the end of their marriage official on Friday, Feb. 7, reports TMZ, filing mirroring divorce petitions that list their date of separation as Dec. 27.

The outlet’s sources report that the divorce is “extremely amicable,” with both celebs asking for joint physical and legal custody of their daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The Trigger Warning actress, 43, and film producer, 46, reportedly do not have a prenuptial agreement and will have to work out the division of their assets, which include Alba’s Honest Company and Warren’s Pair of Thieves company.

Amid rumors that the couple had broken up after nearly two decades of marriage, Alba took to Instagram on Jan. 16 to confirm the split. “I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” the Sin City actress wrote. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” continued the mother of three. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren met in 2004 while filming Fantastic Four and tied the knot four years later in May 2008. In May 2024, Alba marked their 16th wedding with a sentimental social media post. “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family.” Alba concluded, “Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”