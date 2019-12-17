Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Make Rare Appearance With All 3 Kids

Jessica Alba made a rare public outing with husband Cash Warren and all three of their kids — Honor Warren, 11, Haven Warren, 8, and Hayes Warren, 23 months — Sunday at the Baby2Baby holiday party presented by Frame and Uber in Los Angeles. The Sin City actress stepped out looking festive with her whole family as they supported the non-profit that works to provides children living in poverty with basic necessities.

Alba, a vocal supporter and board member of Baby2Baby, opened up to E! News in June 2018 about how important the mission is for her as a mother and founder of The Honest Company.

“For me, Baby2Baby has my non-profit partner for my business,” she told the outlet. “So, for every dollar that you spend at The Honest Company, we give back. And Baby2Baby is our primary partner in that, so we donate product, we volunteer our time and we’ve given money to Baby2Baby since day one as a pretty young business.”

The mother of three continued, “It’s important for me to do it because I’m a mother and I’ve been a mother for 10 years. And I just couldn’t imagine — I have three kids — couldn’t imagine not being able to provide a basic item like a diaper. I couldn’t imagine having to choose between having a diaper or food for my family. I couldn’t imagine having to reuse a dirty diaper for days at a time because I can’t afford diapers.”

“And that’s something that just feels so essential and so basic, and if we could only alleviate families with something as simple as that — it seems so simple — but as simple as that, then it gives them an opportunity to thrive and to think of how they can break their own personal cycle of poverty,” she continued.

According to a press release from earlier this month, Baby2Baby has now distributed over 70 million items to hundreds of thousands of children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, underserved schools and hospitals, as well as 40 million diapers.

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby