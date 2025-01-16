Jessica Alba Breaks Her Silence Over Divorce With Cash Warren

Jessica Alba has broken her silence about her decision to split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage. The Trigger Warning actress, 43, took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 16 to share a message about “moving forward” as a family following their breakup.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba wrote. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” said the star, who shares daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7, with Warren. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren, 45, met in 2004 while filming Fantastic Four, tying the knot four years later in May 2008. On Jan. 9, TMZ reported that the two were separated and close to divorce, noting that both Alba and Warren had been spotted out and about without their wedding rings. Alba even attended a pre-Golden Globes party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood without her ring and without her husband.

Just over a week earlier, Alba had posted a cryptic message about “gratitude” and “rebirth” to ring in the new year. “Here’s to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love,” she wrote, in part. “Sending hugs to everyone going through it- cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo!”

Back in May, Alba and Warren marked their 16th wedding anniversary. “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go,” Alba wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family.” She concluded, “Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”