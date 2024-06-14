Jessica Alba Offers Secret to a Happy Marriage: 'You Really Have to Make a Choice'

Jessica Alba has been married for 16 years, so she's learned a few things about how to stay happy. The actress — who has been with her husband Cash Warren since 2008 — recently opened up to PEOPLE and offered her secret to maintaining a healthy relationship.

"It's something you really have to make a choice to do," The Honesty Company founder said. "You have to really find time to make time for each other." Alba added that, even when she and Warren have busy individual schedules, they make time for each other.

"Going through the motions of the day to day is what it is, but it's important to just know that we have to be a priority," she said, "and taking those moments to see each other and have a giggle and not be on the phone and just actually connect."

A big part of what keeps Alba and Warren's relationship on solid ground is making sure to pause and take stock of all that's around them.

"Anytime we ebb or flow, we just look around and it's like, 'Actually, at my worst, I'm still better off with you,'" she shared. "You have to look up and say, 'Would my life be better if we weren't together?' And every time, it's, 'No.' We're friends, you know?"

Alba and Warren shared three children: Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6. The Trigger Warning star say that spending time with their kids is another important part of how she and Warren keep things healthy.

"We went to Monster Jam, and the girls and I were out of our element, but Hayes was so excited to show us everything. He knew all the cars and drivers and stats," Alba said. "To have this 6-year-old dude, who we pretty much always bring into our environment, feel so confident was the cutest thing ever."