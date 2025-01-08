Jessica Alba Reportedly Splits With Husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have reportedly called it quits. Amid growing reports of marital trouble, TMZ reported Wednesday that the couple have separated and are heading for divorce.

Neither Alba, 43, nor Warren, 45, have commented on their relationship status at this time, but sources with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ that the pair “recently separated.” After nearly 16 years of marriage, the sources added, Alba and Warren are “moving forward with divorce.” At this time, it does not appear that any divorce paperwork has been filed, and it’s unclear when the couple actually separated or what led to the split.

Alba and Warren first met in Vancouver on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. The actress starred in the superhero film as superheroine Sue Storm, while Warren served as a director’s assistant. Following their 2007 engagement, the couple quietly tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony in May 2008 and went on to welcome three children together – Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and Hayes 7.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year about the secret to maintaining a healthy relationship, Alba said, “it’s something you really have to make a choice to do. You have to really find time to make time for each other.”

“Going through the motions of the day to day is what it is, but it’s important to just know that we have to be a priority,” she added, “and taking those moments to see each other and have a giggle and not be on the phone and just actually connect.”

News of their reported separation comes after both Alba and Warren and have been spotted out and about in recent days without their wedding rings. Alba was last seen at a pre-party for the Golden Globes at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Saturday. The actress attended the event without her husband and also did not appear to be bearing her wedding ring. The outing came after Alba had been spotted in Rome with film producer Andrea Iervolino, whom she’s working with on the biopic Maserati: The Brothers, without her wedding ring. Warren, meanwhile, was seen sans-wedding band while out in Los Angeles last week.

Prior to the missing wedding bands, Warren had been absent from Alba’s New Year’s Eve Instagram post that included family photos. In the cryptic post, Alba said 2024 “was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.” At around the same time, the actress shared a quote from poet Mary Oliver to her Instagram Stories reading, “Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable,” per E! News.

Just a few days later, Alba returned to Instagram to share photos of her family, including Warren, from a recent birthday trip for youngest son Hayes to Universal Studios Hollywood. The Honey actress captioned the post, “The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7 year old, Hayes!”

Prior to the Jan. 3 post, the couple hadn’t been photographed together since Nov. 10, when they were spotted enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers game courtside at Crypto.com Arena.