Jennifer Lopez Cements Her Breakup With Alex Rodriguez in Modern Fashion

Jennifer Lopez finally made her break-up with Alex Rodriguez Instagram official, wiping all references of the retired MLB player from her profile. The Hustlers star also unfollowed Rodriguez. The celebrity power couple, who attended President Joe Biden's inauguration together in January, announced their split in April. Lopez has since moved on by reuniting with Ben Affleck.

While Rodriguez still has some evidence of his relationship with Lopez still up on his Instagram page, Lopez wiped her slate clean, notes the New York Post. Even the photo of the engagement ring Rodriguez gave Lopez in March 2019 is gone. Photos of the couple together at Biden's inauguration have also disappeared from Lopez's Instagram page. Lopez still has photos of herself from the inauguration still up though.

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in February 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. They planned to get married in 2020, but those plans were put on hold because of the coronavirus. In March, the couple confirmed they were "working through some things" after media outlets began reporting their relationship was in trouble. In April, the two announced their split.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a joint statement to Today.com on April 15. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Soon after the split, Lopez began hanging out with Affleck again, and they rekindled their romance. Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 24 by confirming the relationship. She shared a gallery of photos, with the last picture showing the couple kissing. Affleck and Lopez first met in 2001 while making Gigli and got engaged in late 2002, but broke up in early 2004.

Earlier this week, it looked like Lopez and Affleck were preparing to take a big step. TMZ published photos of the two going house-hunting in Los Angeles, even visiting a Beverly Hills estate with an $85 million asking price. They also reportedly visited the Toluca Lake estate once owned by Bob Hope that is valued at $40 million. Lopez owns a home in Bel-Air, while Affleck lives in the Pacific Palisades.

Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez has been seen with Malanie Collins, an NFL sideline reporter for CBS Sports. She also hosts the Golf Channel's Big Break and Driver vs. Driver. Rodriguez and Collins were seen celebrating his birthday with family and friends in Ibiza.