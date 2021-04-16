Alex Rodriguez Shares Breakup Tribute to Jennifer Lopez on Instagram

✖

Hours before Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially split and called off their engagement, Rodriguez appeared to post a breakup tribute to Lopez on his Instagram Story commemorating their four years together. Rodriguez seemed to be reminiscing on their years-long history together, which began all the way back in early 2017.

On Wednesday evening, the retired New York Yankees player shared what now may be viewed as a sentimental and emotional video to his Instagram Story. Set to the tune of Coldplay's "Fix You," with the lyrics, "tears stream down your face" heard playing in the background, Rodriguez panned the camera across a collection of photos of himself and Lopez. The photos highlighted moments of their relationship, with one photo showing them embracing on New Year’s Eve 2020, several photos of their children, and a final image of their names written in sand and encircled in a heart.

ARod playing Cold Play while looking at old photos of JLo. Down bad. pic.twitter.com/lUW0RoXI4x — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 15, 2021

The brief clip marked his most recent post to the social media platform. In it, he tagged Lopez, whose Instagram handle was placed within a blue heart sticker. At this time, Lopez has not made any social media posts since the couple confirmed their breakup. Her most recent post is a pair of unbothered photos of the actress leaning out a car window.

Lopez and Rodriguez shared the news that they decided to go their separate ways in a statement to Today, confirming their breakup Thursday morning and announcing that they "are better as friends." "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children."

The couple added that "the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," requesting privacy "out of respect" for their children. The singer is mom to 13-year-old Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, meanwhile, has two daughters – Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 – with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

News of their split came just weeks after the couple confirmed they were "working through some things" after reports surfaced that they split in early March. The couple said those reports were "inaccurate," and a source later told PEOPLE, "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But [they] were not broken up." That source added the couple "want to try to stay together." In the weeks that followed, Rodriguez and Lopez were said to be working through a rough patch, and in February, Lopez revealed they had sought couples' therapy.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019 during their getaway in the Bahamas. The couple had been planning to marry, though they had to postpone their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.