Jennifer Aniston Sparks Romance Rumors With Hypnotist

Does Jennifer Aniston have a new man? According to Page Six, she may.

She sparked dating rumors with Jim Curtis, a hypnotist who boasts more than half a million followers on Instagram. The actress and the hypnotist were recently photographed enjoying an intimate vacation together over the July 4th weekend on Spain’s Mallorca island, as the Daily Mail obtained photos.

The potential new couple were joined by The Morning Show star’s close friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

Aniston revealed in April that she has been participating in hypnosis to get over her fear of flying. It’s unclear if she’s been working with Curtis on that. This isn’t the first time Aniston and Curtis have been seen together. InStyle reports they stayed at luxury hotel Ventana Big Sur in California in June.

Per his Instagram bio, he identifies himself as a “coach” adding, “My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM.” Aniston has engaged with several of his posts, many about the power of “manifestation.”

The Friends star is also included one of Curtis’ books, Shift Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness, as shown in a May “photo dump.” Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Aniston and Theroux’s split was reportedly due to differing lifestyles and preferences. They reportedly struggled with balancing Aniston’s desire for a quiet life in Los Angeles and Theroux’s preference for the hustle and bustle in New York City. Theroux denied such, claiming it was tabloid fodder. Rumors about their separation began in 2017.

Of course, Aniston and Pitt’s relationship blew up when he began an affair with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie. They later married and had six kids before their contentious split, which is still an ongoing legal matter.