Jennifer Lopez Teases Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez With Playful Twerk During Tropical Vacation

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to be relationship goals — especially after their surprise engagement!

During the unsuspected romantic weekend reveal, the Hollywood power couple got some deserved time off from work and commitments to share some special moments from their tropical vacation. The former baseball star took to Instagram Friday to shared a video of his talented girlfriend dancing to Bad Bunny and Drake’s single, “Mia.”

“Heading into the weekend like: [palm tree emoji],” A-Rod captioned the clip video, which features J.Lo dancing and then smiling at him as she turns and walks away.

The “On the Floor” singer is casually dressed in leggings, a white tee, black cropped sweatshirt and tennis shoes and stands before a stunning tropical background.

Lopez also shared a moment from the vacation, sharing a selfie taken by her man where she is showing off in a green bathing suit.

“Beach bums,” she wrote as a hashtag alongside the sexy snap, adding a sunset, palm tree and hearts emoji.

Rodriguez and Lopez’s relationship appears to be going great, with Rodriguez previously opening up about how his multi-talented partner has rubbed off on his daughters.

“My girls adore Jennifer,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don’t know she’s also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I’m the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.”

Lopez responded to Rodriguez’s words a few months later, telling the publication: “I’m glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I’m just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them.”

The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary, with Lopez sharing a heartwarming tribute to the New York Yankees legend on social media.

“Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning of true friendship, and so much love!!” she wrote. “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

“Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho…” she concluded, adding the hashtags #atapontheshoulder and #2years.