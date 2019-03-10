Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Tropical Vacation During Engagement Trip

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went on a tropical getaway this past week, ending in epic fashion when the retired New York Yankees star proposed to the singer.

The couple shared photos from a boat and the beach, with Lopez writing “down time” in one caption. In another photo, Lopez showed off her bikini body, adding “#beachbums.”

Over on his Instagram page, Rodriguez shared a photo of the couple sitting at a dock. “Enjoying a little R&R with my [love],” he wrote. “What’s your happy place? On the beach? Or in the snow?”

Rodriguez also shared a video of Lopez dancing, adding, “Heading into the weekend like: [palm tree].”

The trip came to an end this weekend, with Rodriguez proposing to Lopez, who said yes. The couple shared a photo of the huge engagement ring Rodriguez gave Lopez on their social media pages.

The couple have been dating since March 2017. On Feb. 4, Rodriguez shared a long tribute to her on Instagram, with a gallery of his favorite moments from their two-year relationship.

“From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas,” Rodriguez wrote. “We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.”

“Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day,” he continued. “Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love.”

This will be the second time down the aisle for Rodriguez. He was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and they are parents to daughters Natasha and Ella.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2015. Lopez and Anthony share twins Maximilian and Emme.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” Lopez told PEOPLE in December. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.’”