Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend: Who Is Melanie Collins?

It looks like Alex Rodriguez has moved on from Jennifer Lopez. In recent weeks, the former MLB star has been spotted with a new woman, Melanie Collins. According to the Daily Mail, the two were seen along the Talamanca Bay in Ibiza. They have been celebrating Rodriguez's birthday with family and friends, including Jessie James Decker and her husband former NFL player Eric Decker. It has been reported the Rodriguez and Collins and "just friends," but who exactly is Rodriguez's rumored girlfriend?

Collins, 35, is currently an NFL sideline reporter for CBS Sports and the host of Big Break and Driver vs. Driver on the Golf Channel, according to her bio. She is also a fill-in host for SportsNation on ESPN. In her career, Collins served a a sideline reporter for college football and basketball on the CBS Sports Network. She also spent time at Yahoo! Sports where she covered the Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, NCAA Football National Championship, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NCAA Basketball Final Four, NFL Draft, NBA Finals, and the World Series.

Before spending time at Yahoo! Sports, Collins worked for NBA-TV and Turner Sports. She also covered college football and basketball for the Big Ten Network and Total College Sports and Major League Baseball for MLB.com. She has also been seen on Good Morning America, Inside Edition, CSN Bay Area, NBC Sports Network, PGA.com, Nascar.com and E! News.

Collins went to college at Penn State, earning a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. She also has a second degree in interior design at the New York Institute of Art and Design. “I got a lot of experience while I was in college," Collins told Onward State in 2014. "I worked for WPSU-TV until graduation. I covered Penn State football for them and Penn State basketball and baseball and volleyball. That was invaluable for me. That was the best experience I could possibly have gotten. They gave me so much freedom and they really let me do a lot of things that you couldn’t have done with any other sports network.”

“Man, he’s special…To have that run that he had at the end, it shows the talent that he’s got.” ⁰⁰Andy Dalton liked what he saw out of Tony Pollard in the @DallasCowboys win today. (@Melanie_Collins) pic.twitter.com/NvH4b8d79B — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2020

Collins also talked about how her family has been very supportive as she climbs up the sports media ladder. “They believed in me from day one, with everything that I wanted to do. They have always encouraged me to take calculated risks in life. If there’s something that you want, go for it and they’ve always said, ‘If it doesn’t work out or if something happens, we’ll always be here, you can always come home.'”