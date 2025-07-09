Denise Richards Gets Bad Career News on the Heels of Husband’s Divorce Filing

Amid her unexpected divorce from Aaron Phyphers, Denise Richards won’t be getting a second season of her Denise Richards and Her Wild Things reality series. The Bravo show was reportedly only a limited series, per TMZ.

The network reportedly always saw it as a short-lived project. It reportedly has nothing to do with Phyphers’ divorce filing and her trying to run away from showing the reality on camera.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production, though Richards has not been on the show since 2020. She exited after two seasons amid claims by Brandi Glanville that she hooked up with Richards and that the actress had an open marriage and could be with women with her husband’s approval. Richards denied such and broke the fourth wall while taping. She’s reportedly open to returning to the show.

Phyphers filed for divorce from Richards, ending their six-year marriage. He listed July 4 as their separation date and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The wellness coach also requested spousal support and revealed their combined monthly expenses hit $105,000, claiming he has no income on his own and was “forced” to shut down his business.

Just four months before the filing, Richards vowed in an episode of her reality series to never get divorced again. “It’s not easy being married to me,” to which Phypers responded, “But this is it. I’m done.” At the time, Richards doubled down on her commitment, saying, “Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f***ing get divorced.” Phypers echoed similar sentiments, suggesting they could live in separate homes if needed, but insisted, “We’re not gonna hate each other.” Richards was previously married to Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen.