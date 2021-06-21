Jennifer Garner Reportedly Not Ready for Jennifer Lopez to Meet Her and Ben Affleck's Kids

✖

Although Ben Affleck has met Jennifer Lopez's children with Marc Anthony, no photos of Lopez with Affleck's children have surfaced yet. One reason for this is that Jennifer Garner reportedly believes it is too soon for their three children to meet Lopez. Affleck and Garner share three children, daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. The former couple was married from 2005 to 2018.

Garner thinks it is "way too soon" for Affleck to introduce their children to Lopez, an insider told InTouch Weekly. The source claims Affleck and Garner "don't see eye-to-eye" on how their children should be raised. While Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme met Affleck and like him, that "doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in J. Lo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel," the source said.

The Peppermint actress reportedly wants to wait a little longer into Affleck and Lopez's relationship before Affleck introduces the Hustlers star to their children. "Jen will give the introduction the go-ahead when she feels confident that Ben and J. Lo are going the distance and the children feel settled and comfortable enough to be around her,” the insider claimed. "She doesn’t do double standards and applies the same rule to her own partners."

Back on June 13, Affleck attended the birthday party for Lopez's younger sister, Lynda Lopez. Max and Emme were at the party too, seen showing Affleck something on their phones in one photo. Other pictures showed the two stars kissing. Affleck and Lopez reunited in late April after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2003 and early 2004 before they broke up. Affleck later married Garner, while Lopez married Anthony.

Garner, who is dating John Miller, reportedly has been cautious about Affleck's new romance with Lopez. She "has already contacted Jen to organize a sit-down, but it's going to take some persuading," a source told OK! Magazine. "Jen's still a bit skeptical about Bennifer 2.0 and worries about the children being exposed to any unnecessary romantic dysfunction." Another source told InTouch Weekly that Garner "thinks" Lopez is "good" for Affleck, but is nervous "about how fast it's moving."

As for Lopez's family, they are reportedly happy about the new relationship. "They are inseparable and it's going really well," a source told E! News, adding that Lopez has "enver been happier and knows it was meant to be." The source added that Lopez's children "kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around... He's totally won the family over with his charm."