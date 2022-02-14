Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Marc Anthony Has Humorous Response to Alex Rodriguez Rumor

It is definitely past time for Alex Rodriguez to face the music regarding the end of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. A new report from OK! Magazine alleged that Rodriguez hoped that untangling their business relationship would lead to a rekindling of the romance. “They’re mainly going through their respective lawyers, but they’ve had some one-on-one talks, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen,” the source explained. “Jen is civil to Alex, but she’d prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible. She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship, either. A-Rod, however, isn’t giving up hope.”

“He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,” the insider claimed. OK! shared a graphic about the article to their Instagram, and hilariously, Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony commented on the post, leaving five laughing emojis in the comments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anthony and Lopez were married for 10 years before divorcing in 2014. They share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme and have managed to maintain an amicable relationship despite their split.

As for Lopez, she seems very happy to be reunited with Ben Affleck. “I won’t talk about it a lot,” Lopez recently told Rolling Stone. “We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice. Yeah… Having a second chance at real love… Yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just – the game has changed.”

Lopez said that she does not see another breakup in their future. She told Rolling Stone: “I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”