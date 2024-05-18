Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Living Apart Amid Divorce Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living apart after almost two years of marriage, Access Hollywood and People report. The news dropped not long after Lopez, 54, hit the Met Gala red carpet without her husband, Affleck, 51, by her side.

But sources say the 51-year-old was just stuck on set in LA filming The Accountant, which is why he couldn't escort the "On the Floor" hitmaker to the NYC event she co-hosted with the big wigs like Vogue queen Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny. Their second wedding anniversary comes ahead of news of their living situation has emerged.

Following a rekindled romance, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 in a Las Vegas ceremony nearly two decades after they called off their first engagement. Lopez, who shares her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-hubby Marc Anthony, and Affleck, who co-parents Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, had pulled out all the stops for a lavish second wedding bash in Georgia back in August 2022.

As the couple celebrated their marriage milestone, it marked a full circle moment in their romance, which began in the early 2000s. Earlier this week, Lopez liked an Instagram post that described the qualities of an unhealthy relationship, fueling split rumors.

In the post, it was stated that "you cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody" who "lacks integrity and emotional safety," "communication skills," "doesn't respect your time," and has no sense of self. Just months before rumors spread that their marriage was in trouble, Affleck admitted to compromising in his relationship with Lopez.

According to the singer's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, he reflected on the changes he had to make to ensure his and his wife would not face the same issues they encountered when they were first engaged in the early 2000s. "When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the amount of scrutiny around our private life," Affleck said in the Amazon Prime Video film, which released in February. "I had a very firm sense of boundaries, initially, around the press."

Seeing how the couple handled the media before calling off their 2004 wedding, the Oscar winner asked Lopez whether the pair could handle the limelight differently when they rekindled their romance in 2021. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he recounted.

"And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and [say] like, 'Well, I don't like the water.'" He added, "We're just two people with different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."

Another part of the documentary discusses Affleck's hesitation about being in Lopez's fictional companion film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, and how he eventually decided he was glad to be involved. "I don't really love being in the making-of documentary about my personal life, which is why I'm so relieved," he said.

"It seems like I might be in this [movie], but I'm not really. … I was worried for no reason. The movie wasn't about me. It was about the ability to love yourself. And that love story is a lot f–king harder to find than Prince Charming."