Jennifer Lopez Possibly Shades Ben Affleck on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez possibly just shaded Ben Affleck on social media, amid their rumored divorce. TMZ reports that the singer took to her Instagram to share a clip of the music video for her 2021 song "Cambia El Paso," which is about splitting up with a romantic partner and accepting your changing life.

The post has had fans sounding off in the comments, with one person writing, "Don't worry about anyone and just focus on your path. Don't stop dancing, be happy. When you focus on your path, everything finds its way. You have a nature that does not give up, and I learned this from you. Don't look back. Always forward."

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently.

They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their "I do's" in two separate ceremonies over the summer of 2022.

Over the past several weeks, there have been rumors that Affleck and Lopez are on the outs, with at least one source claiming that divorce is "imminent" for the pair. At this time, neither have made any public statements confirming the end of their marriage.