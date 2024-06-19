Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Begged' Ben Affleck to Call off Impending Divorce

Jennifer Lopez doesn't want to be a four-time divorcee. Reports have surfaced for weeks that her marriage to Ben Affleck has crumbled and divorce is imminent. Neither have spoken on the state of the marriage, but it's been confirmed by paps and several media outlets that they're living separately as their $60 million marital mansion has been put up for sale just a year after moving in. meanwhile, Affleck is staying in a rental in Brentwood, CA. the two have been seen at events supporting one another's children, and Lopez even shared a Father's Day tribute to her estranged husband on Instagram. But Affleck is reportedly over the marriage and wants out. Sources claim Lopez is trying to hang on by a thread.

OK! Magazine reports of Lopez apparently " still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around." An insider said: "She's begged him to give their marriage a second chance." But Affleck's decision is final. "The divorce is happening; it's just a question of timing," the source noted. Lifestyle differences is said to be the reason for the divorce, with Lopez remaining an in-demand Hollywood starlet who works nonstop and likes to be on the scene. Affleck on the other hand prefers life outside of the spotlight. He's also publicly struggled with addiction. "Ben is telling friends that he's looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief," the source added.

Because of their blended family of five, they are said to be taking things slowly regarding the divorce. Lopez and Affleck alleegdly are seeking a "civilized way and make sure the transition is as smooth as possible for the kids." Affleck reportedly "wants them to have all their ducks in a row so there's no messy court battle." Lopez shared teenage twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Garner has been seen publicly supporting Affleck. He opted to spend Father's Day with his ex and their children instead of Lopez.