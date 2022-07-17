Did Jennifer Lopez Change Her Name on Ben Affleck Marriage License?

Jennifer Lopez has a new name, at least legally. When Lopez and Ben Affleck filed for their marriage license in Las Vegas, the documents show she does plan on taking the actor's last name. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April, almost 20 years after ending their first engagement.

Lopez and Affleck got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada and it was processed on Saturday, reports TMZ. The license is in their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. According to the information available on the Clark County Clerk's Office website, Lopez changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. There is no marriage date listed, but a source close to the couple said they did get married in Las Vegas.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 51, were famously engaged in 2003 and early 2004, but the intense pressure from the media led to them calling it off. They moved on with other stars, as Affleck married Jennifer Garner and Lopez tied the knot with Marc Anthony. Those marriages both ended in divorce. Lopez dated retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez until they ended their engagement in April 2021. Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance weeks later and got engaged a second time in April.

During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, Lopez said no one was "more surprised" about her reunion with Affleck than themselves. "You never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing," she said of their relationship.

Their relationship has played out very differently than the first time, as they did their best to keep things private. "I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately and that's what we've learned," Lopez said on Today. "But we're very happy if that's what you wondering about."

In another interview, Lopez told PEOPLE it was "beautiful" the way their relationship is so different than it was the first time. "There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice," the "Dance Again" singer said in February. "When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted."

Affleck has three children with Garner, daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 9. Lopez and Anthony are parents to 13-year-old twins Max and Emma.