Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck Has Fans Thinking About 'Marry Me'

After Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in Las Vegas, many of their fans made the same jokes. The news reminded them of Lopez's latest movie, Marry Me, in which she plays a pop star who marries a math teacher, played by Owen Wilson. The film was released in theaters and on Peacock in February.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 49, reportedly got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents TMZ obtained Sunday. The license was processed on Saturday and includes their legal names, Benjamin Gaza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. A source close to the couple told TMZ they did get married in Las Vegas.

After the news broke, there were plenty of Marry Me jokes on Twitter. "Not really sure why Jennifer Lopez would marry Ben Affleck when she already got married this year – to a humble maths teacher, played by Owen Wilson, who she picked at random from the crowd at one of her concerts," one fan wrote.

"Can't believe holding up a sign that said 'marry me' at her concert worked," another fan tweeted. "I hope Jennifer Lopez sang 'Marry Me' from the major motion picture Marry Me when she got married to Ben Affleck," another joked.

In Marry Me, Lopez stars as Kat Valdez, a pop star who marries Wilson's Charlie Gilbert after learning that her fiance Basian (singer Maluma) is cheating on her. Charlie went to the concert with a sign reading "Marry Me," which Kat spots. Although their relationship looks like it might be a PR campaign, the two really fall in love with each other. Marry Me is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and directed by Kat Coiro. Lopez already picked up an award for the movie, as the song "On My Way (Marry Me)" won Best Song at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Although Affleck didn't appear in Marry Me, he did join Lopez for the music video to "Marry Me." Affleck's face isn't seen in the video, but fans saw his arm and neck in the last scene, cuddling with Lopez in bed. Affleck also attended the Marry Me red carpet premiere with Lopez in February.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2003 and early 2004, but the intense media scrutiny lead to the end of their engagement. They reunited in April 2021, after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Lopez and Affleck got engaged a second time in April. This is Affleck's second marriage, as he was previously married to Jennifer Garner, whom he shares three children with. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her third ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.