Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Family Photo Amid Father's Day Tribute for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez praised fiancé Ben Affleck as a "consistent, loving and selfless" dad as the Halftime star celebrated Father's Day with a look at some of the wonderful fathers in her own life. Lopez showed off all the laughter and affection in her life with a sweet video shared to social media Sunday, featuring lyrics from her 2003 song "Dear Ben" and footage of the reunited couple throughout their lengthy relationship.

"Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love," the Marry Me star wrote in the caption. In her video tribute, Lopez also gushed about building her new blended family with Affleck. While the two stars don't have children together, the Grammy nominee shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the Oscar winner shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"This is the best time of my life," Lopez said in the video. "I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. And I'm feeling incredibly blessed." She expanded on her thoughts about fatherhood in her newsletter On the 6 as well, sharing a sweet family photo featuring Affleck.

"I've been thinking a lot lately about what it is to be a father and I think it's really about being there and caring, effort and time but more importantly love and example," Lopez writes in the newsletter. "As I have grown and become a parent myself and learned more about myself and others, I see the importance and profundity of a great father in one's life and how the absence of it can cause deep lifelong wounds..."

In a message to Affleck, the "Let's Get Loud" artist continued, "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless father. And its not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always." Affleck being so "affectionate and engaged" with the children in his life is "one of the most beautiful things" Lopez said she had ever seen.

"Thank you for all you do for all of us," she concluded. "We appreciate and love you beyond measure." Lopez made sure to pay tribute to her own father as well, thanking him for being gentle" with her and always supporting her dreams. "Thank you for not making me feel weird or alienated, but seems and sympathized with an understood when the 'fame game' came to town," she wrote, noting that he taught her "the most important thing in life any parent could show anyone: to be a good person" by his own example. "I love you Daddy," she added.