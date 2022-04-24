Ben Affleck Responds to 'Selling Sunset' Star's Dating App Reveal

✖

Ben Affleck has responded through his representatives to Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan's claims the pair matched on a dating app in 2019. Affleck made clear that he hasn't been on Raya recently and if they did match, it was a while ago. "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years," a representative for the actor told PEOPLE.

Hernan revealed the match to Dancing With the Stars alum Chrishell Stause on the latest episode of the Netflix reality series, discussing the elite, exclusive dating app on the show.

"Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl..." Stause, 40, said as Hernan chimed in: "He may or may not have been texting me." The pair continued chatting, saying, "He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times...I didn't go," Hernan said.

"You could've foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt," Stause joked to Hernan, who claimed: "Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn't have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line."

PEOPLE reached out to the Selling Sunset star's representative, confirming that the interaction referenced interactions that happened in 2019. Affleck confirmed he was on Raya back in 2019 with a joke on Instagram about his dating life. He also used the moment to do a little good.

"I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. [Raya], you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate," Affleck wrote at the time.

Why this news is grabbing headlines is a question to ask, but it also shows the interest in anything Affleck and JLo at the moment. The couple reunited last year after a whirlwind time away from each other, including a few marriages and aborted relationships with former MLB superstars.

The couple recently got engaged and seem set on making it work this time. Hernan is flirting with romance herself on Selling Sunset's season 5, swirling around a property developer named Micah, according to PEOPLE.