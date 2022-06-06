Jennifer Lopez Shouts out Ben Affleck and Gets Emotional During 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moment

✖

Jennifer Lopez made sure to shout out fiancé Ben Affleck as she accepted the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night. The singer and actress wrapped up a tearful speech in which she looked back on her career with a sweet note to her Oscar-winner beau, concluding, "Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!"

Lopez's acceptance speech included "a different kind of list of thank yous," as the Grammy winner proceeded to thank not only her friends and family, but all the haters who drove her to do better. "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life," said Lopez. "I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew that I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong, and my children for teaching me to love." As tears began to well in her eyes, she continued, "I want to thank all the people who told me to my face, or when I wasn't in the room, that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done it without you."

Lopez's sweet speech came just two months after she confirmed her engagement to Affleck. The couple first met on the set of Gigli and were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004 before calling things off. The Marry Me star would go on to wed Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2011, and Affleck married Jennifer Garner, with whom he finalized his divorce in October 2018 after 10 years of marriage.

In April 2021, Affleck and Lopez made headlines after being spotted together shortly after the "Let's Get Loud" singer's split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and the two confirmed their romance was back on not long after. In April 2022, the Hustlers star announced that The Last Duel star had popped the question again. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter about the proposal. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."