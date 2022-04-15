Jennifer Lopez Dragged After Using Ben Affleck Engagement to Promote Latest Venture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s engagement elicited loads of emotional reactions on Friday night and Saturday morning, but some people aren’t as thrilled. Lopez announced the news on Friday night, but not in a traditional way. It wasn’t done in a press release, an interview or even in a social media post. She instead directed fans to sign up for her newsletter, On the JLo. After receiving a couple of standard updates, subscribers received a short video showing Lopez wearing her engagement ring.

While Bennifer supporters were simply excited for the pair, others saw the reveal as a business tactic. While a simple social media post would suffice, Lopez took advantage of the situation to get eyes on her latest venture. Some thought the reveal was artificially played up to seem more authentic when it was really more of a promotional tool for On the JLo. Scroll through to read some of the reactions.

‘Don’t Collect My Data’

https://twitter.com/Cleobatta/status/1512714377295761409?s=20&t=1DgSirIa8edOKIOcAO3Arg

“I LOVE I mean LOVE Bennifer … but you don’t need to collect my data to share your engaged,” one fan wrote.

‘She’s in Her Newsletter Era’

https://twitter.com/brittanyw08/status/1512646546470412292?s=20&t=n0rh7mpGPD_LHxIjgL5zYA

“I’m obsessed with JLO making a pre engagement announcement on Instagram telling everyone to sign up to her newsletter to get the real engagement announcement,” another person wrote.

‘Brilliant or Tacky?’

https://twitter.com/Chloe_Melas/status/1512768075468349445?s=20&t=gVS8aMq3B98kRXZB7sD7xg

“waking up to news that jlo and ben are engaged and she shared it via her newsletter called on the jlo feels like a fever nightmare,” another Twitter user wrote.

‘So Snobbish’

https://twitter.com/RhodeToLove/status/1512777581917093889?s=20&t=bbBRiFyUFyRxMA4WMAhqMA

“This is coming across so snobbish,” a fourth person commented. “‘My inner circle’ please [Jennifer] just be your normal down to earth self – why not make a public announcement?”

‘Peak Cringe!’

https://twitter.com/bbylov1221/status/1512654134176104450?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Peak cringe!Imagine gating your 6th engagement announcement (and 2nd to the same person) so you can collect some more email addresses for your newsletter,” another Twitter user wrote.

‘Absolutely Shameless’

https://twitter.com/inLaurasWords/status/1512778020574175240?s=20&t=cMWsUlsX4XGLTQEiYiU_3w

“I thought they were going to be really private this time,” yet another person wrote. Someone else tweeted, “This girlie is absolutely shameless.”