Alex Rodriguez Shares Thoughts on Jennifer Lopez One Year After Breakup

Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his relationship with his ex Jennifer Lopez one year after the breakup. And while the two weren't able to work things out, the MLB legend has nothing but great things to say about Lopez. Rodriguez recently spoke to Martha Stewart on The Martha Stewart Podcast and talked about his feelings towards the 52-year-old actress, singer and dancer.

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer — and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day — she's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world that's alive today," Rodriguez said, per PEOPLE. "Look, we had a great time. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

Rodriguez, 46, went on talk about how he's been doing following the breakup. "You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14," he said. As far as dating goes, Rodriguez said, he's currently not dating anyone as he's focused on raising his daughters. "I'm actually just spending a lot, a lot of time with my girls. Trying to be at home more," Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez, who played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees in his MLB career, began dating Lopez in February 2017. The couple got engaged in March 2019 but called things off in April 2021. Shortly after the breakup, Lopez began dating Ben Affleck, and the couple got engaged in April of this year. This is the second time Lopez and Affleck got engaged as the first time happened in November 2022.

Rodriguez shares his two daughters with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The couple got married in 2002, but Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008. Before Rodriguez dated Lopez, he was in a relationship with former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson and Anne Wojcicki who is the founder of 23andMe. Rodriguez has been working as a baseball broadcaster and is a part owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. Lopez has recently been seen in the films Marry Me and Jennifer Lopez: Halftime.