Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Return to Red Carpet Together for First Time in Nearly 20 Years

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first red carpet appearance together since their reunion, and the affectionate duo did not disappoint. The last time they glammed up together was the 2003 premiere of Gigli, but they were broken up by 2004. However, the reunited couple was all smiles at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Affleck’s film The Last Duel, where he stars alongside best friend and frequent creative partner Matt Damon.

Lopez stunned in a white gown by Georges Hobeika accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels and Cartier jewelry, while Affleck kept things classic with a black tux. They were clearly enamored with each other and thrilled to flaunt their love for the cameras, further driving home the rumors that they could be taking a very serious step in their relationship very soon.

Sources close to the reunited couple told In Touch Weekly that Affleck is “more than ready” to propose to Lopez and pick up their engagement right where they left off over a decade ago. How exactly he’ll pull off the grand gesture is the only question left.

“Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding,” an insider said. They even said that Affleck and Lopez’s respective families are prepared for the merge, saying: “All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along.” Affleck and Lopez were engaged for a while in the early-2000s and always remained cordial to each other afterward. Affleck went on to have children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — 15-year-old Violet Anne, 12-year-old Rose Elisabeth and 9-year-old Samuel Garner. Lopez had twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. They are now 13 years old.

So far, Affleck and his representatives have not responded to journalists’ requests for comment on the proposal rumor, but sources say there is no denying his intensity. They said: “he’s fallen back into Jen’s whirlwind lifestyle,” and it’s “only a matter of time” before he gets down on one knee.

“He’s all in,” a source said simply. Previous reports have indicated that Lopez feels much the same way, so Affleck’s chances seem good. Lopez has said yes and accepted a ring from him once before.