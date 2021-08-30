Jennifer Lopez Suffers Embarrassing Fashion Faux Pas

✖

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning over the weekend in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana outfit while attending the fashion designer's event in Venice, Italy. While she dropped jaws in her killer outfit, there is one part that couldn't be overlooked. According to TMZ, in one of the shots, Lopez was receiving help as she stepped onto a boat that awaited her arrival when the price tags on one of her tops was exposed.

The 52-year-old was wearing a 3-piece ensemble that including gorgeous black pants with floral print, a crop top and a cape that matched her outfit. When she was heading down to the boat along St. Mark's Square, her tags were revealed to the public as she boarded the boat. While onlookers may have widened their eyes, Lopez seemed completely unphased by the fashion faux pas, after all, she looked stunning either way.

In recent months, she's been making headlines after rekindling her romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. While the two reunited their relationship over the summer, sources are now saying that Affleck is "more than ready" to propose to the actress and singer, which would make this his second proposal to her. "Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding," the insider said according to In Touch Weekly. The source even noted how their families are also preparing to come together as one big family here sooner rather than later.

"All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along," the insider added. The two are back together nearly two decades after they called off their engagement. The two were together in the early 2000s and after breaking up, they both went on to marry other people, all while staying cordial throughout the years. Affleck went on to marry and have children with Jennifer Garner — 15-year-old Violet Anne, and 12-year-old Rose Elisabeth and 9-year-old Samuel Garner. Lopez went on to marry and have children with Marc Anthony, sharing 13-year-old twins David and Emme Maribel.

Affleck recently starred in a commercial with Lopez's mom, Lupe Rodriguez, 75. He also had one of his friends, Shaquille O'Neal in the sports commercial. The NBA legend even told PopCulture.com how much he respects Affleck as a friend and as a director.