The Real Reason Ben Affleck Was Looking at Engagement Rings Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

Ben Affleck was photographed while looking at engagement rings, earlier this week, and speculation immediately emerged that it could be an indicator he was ready to take his romance with Jennifer Lopez to the next level. It seems all the rumors that sparked were way off base, however, as no we have the real reason why Affleck was in a Tiffany and Co. store with his family. According to a source who spoke with Extra TV, the actor was taking part in a mall scavenger hunt with his kids.

"They split into teams with his daughters on one team and Ben, [his son] Sam and his mom on the other," the source shared. "They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found. One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store. Ben walked in with his son and his mom and they quickly found what they needed and walked out. Ben held a pen and crossed it off his list."

The source went on to say, "They all had fun and got into the game. It was a fun family activity that they seemed to enjoy doing together." A separate source added that, while Affleck was not seeking an engagement ring this time around, he and Lopez have been seriously talking about getting married." Us Weekly quoted an insider as saying, "They are both madly in love and don't want to let one another go this time."

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in the wake of her split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. The two first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," Lopex and Affleck's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny. They split in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. They split in 2011 and Lopez began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years.