Ben Affleck Stars in New Commercial With Jennifer Lopez's Mom

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been going strong for the past few months and now the Oscar-winner is starring in a new commercial with his Grammy-nominated girlfriend's mom. Us Weekly reports that Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez, Lopez's mother, appears with Affleck in a new ad for WynnBET’s new sports gambling app. The acclaimed filmmaker also directed the promo, which co-stars Melvin Gregg and Shaquille O’Neal, along with Affleck and Rodriguez.

At one point during the ad Affleck walks past Rodriguez while she plays a slot machine. Interestingly, WynnBET reported that Lupe won $2.4 million on a slots game, back in 2004. This was actually the same year that Affleck and Lopez ended their first relationship. The two first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," Lopex and Affleck's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny.

At WynnBET, betting is a team sport. We bet together. We win together. Join @BenAffleck, @SHAQ and @MelvinGregg, and bet with the best. — WynnBET (@WynnBET) August 30, 2021

They split in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. They split in 2011 and Lopez began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer.

Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star from the upcoming thriller film, Deep Water.

Lopez began dating Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in the wake of her split from Rodriguez.