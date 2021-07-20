Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Look Unrecognizable in First Trailer for 'The Last Duel'

✖

Matt Damon and his best friend Ben Affleck are starring in a new film together making this the first time they've appeared on screen together since 1999, and they both look unrecognizable. In the upcoming film The Last Duel, Damon plays the character of Jean de Carrouges, while Affleck plays the role of Count Pierre d'Alen in the renaissance style drama. Fans will be able to see the pair in the new movie October 15 when it releases in theaters only.

Based on the thrilling trailer, Damon's character attempts to face off in a jousting match against Adam Driver's character, Jacques LeGris, after Carrouges's wife Marguerite de Carrouges, played by Jodie Comer, accuses LeGris of raping her. After confessing what LeGris did to her, her husband takes charge in an attempt to end LeGris's life. While it sounds chivalrous, Marguerite accuses her husband of simply wanting to do it more for his pride and less for saving her life.

Both Damon and Affleck look very different from their usual selves. Damon has a mullet style haircut, while Affleck is bleach blonde with a soul patch. The movie is based on the real life story of France's last officially sanctioned duel and in a statement by the writers, they explain that it highlights a "heroic woman from history."

"This film is an effort to retell the story of a heroic woman from history whom most people haven't heart of," the statement said according to Entertainment Tonight. "We admired her bravery and resolute determination and felt this was both a story that needed to be told and one whose drama would captivate audiences the way it moved us as writers. As we further explored the story, we found so many aspects of the formal, codified patriarchy of 14th century Western Europe to still be present in vestigial ways (and in some cases almost unchanged) in today's society."

The statement continued with, "We chose to use the device of telling the story from several character's perspectives in order to examine the immutable fact that although often multiple people who experience the same event come away with differing accounts, there can only be one truth." This role is quite different from the ones Affleck is known for playing, and he even admitted to the outlet that he was a little nervous for it.

"It's 1386, so it is, like, armor and swords and stuff like that," he said ahead of the trailer release. "But it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us. [Matt and I] kept saying, 'Why have we not done this more often?'" Both Affleck and Damon are writers for the movie.