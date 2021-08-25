Wedding Bells Might Be Ringing Soon for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

✖

Things are moving pretty fast for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who, after recently deciding to rekindle their romance earlier this year following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, are reportedly thinking about getting married. Inside sources revealed to Us Weekly that the two of them are absolutely enamored with each other the second time around. “They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” the insider explained to the outlet, adding that Affleck still considers the Maid in Manhattan actress to be the “one that got away” and is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

The couple met in 2002 while working on the set of their movie Gigli together, and from there, things progressed rather swimmingly until they called off their engagement in 2004. Affleck proposed to her with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring created by Harry Winston. They ended things that year citing "excessive media attention" as the main instigator. When they first began dating, Affleck revealed he couldn't say the exact moment he realized he'd fallen in love with the Hustlers star. “You can’t pinpoint it,” he told Dateline then. “We became friends first. That is the honest to God truth."

Now that they've reunited and are considering a walk down the aisle again, the source shares the couple is considering eloping as opposed to the big wedding. If (or when) Affleck decides to pop the question, the insider shares that Lopez would be more than happy to say yes. The Shades of Blue alum has supposedly “matured into the man of her dreams,” they shared.

Bennifer 2.0 started making headlines after the duo was spotted on several private excursions In April. One month later, the two seemed inseparable with PDA moments on multiple dates. The couple was confirmed to be back together in May. “[Ben and Jennifer] had a heart-to-heart and it reignited the spark between them,” a source shared with US at the time. Lopez made the relationship Instagram official on her 52nd birthday in July, sharing a photo of the two locked in a steamy kiss.