Ben Affleck Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo With Shaquille O'Neal and Melvin Gregg for Latest Project

✖

Ben Affleck has teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal and Melvin Gregg for a new project. On Monday, the 49-year-old actor went to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of him directing a new WynnBET commercial. WynnBET is an online sports betting and iGaming app from Wynn Resorts, and the commercial features Affleck and Gregg's journey to the sportsbook in Wynn Las Vegas where they interact with O'Neal.

"Our new campaign brings the WynnBET experience to life - the marquee talent, the connection to Wynn Las Vegas and the excitement of betting with WynnBET," Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings said in a press release. "Every detail of this shoot was carefully considered, and Ben did a great job hand-picking the cast and crew as well as developing the characters to capture the fun involved with winning together. We're excited to show everyone what WynnBET has to offer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck)

"This campaign is a winner," said O'Neal. "The Wynn offered the perfect backdrop and it was a lot of fun to shoot alongside Ben and Melvin. I'm excited for fans to experience WynnBET, a world-class mobile sports betting experience." Working on a WynnBET commercial is a natural fit for Affleck since he's a long-time Boston Sports fan and gaming enthusiast. This new project comes as Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue their passionate relationship, which began over the summer. Things are going so well for the couple, it's possible they could be getting married very soon.

“They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” a source told US Weekly while adding that Affleck still considers Lopez is the “one that got away” and is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.” Affleck and Lopez met in 2002 and started a relationship. Things were going great until the two ended their engagement in 2004.

Over the summer, PopCulture.com caught up with O'Neal and talked about working with Affleck on the new commercial. "I did do a commercial with one of my other favorite people in the whole world, and he's so beautiful: Ben Affleck," O'Neal revealed. . "That dude is awesome. I was like, 'Hey look, I know I'm Shaq, but I'm still a person.' So I've been knowing Ben since we were both 18, 19 years old, but I was just saying to myself, 'I can't believe I'm shooting and getting directed by Ben Affleck. How could it get any better than this?'"