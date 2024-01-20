'Hawaii Five-0' Star and 'Frasier' Star Welcome Baby No. 2 Together

Jack Cutmore-Scott and Meaghan Rath are parents once again. Rath, who is most known as Tani Rey on Hawaii Five-0, shared photos from throughout 2023 on Instagram ahead of the New Year, revealing that she and Frasier revival's Cutmore-Scott have welcomed their second child. The photo is in the midst of a slider containing multiple photos, with Rath very sweetly holding baby No. 2.

Rath announced her pregnancy in July on Instagram, captioning a photo of her in the ocean with her baby bump, "Life is about to get a little more full, beautiful, overwhelming, sleep deprived, rewarding, complicated, heart burstingly joyous, nipple ruining… Baby #2 coming very soon" with a butterfly emoji at the end. The actress occasionally shared photos of her growing baby bump after the announcement but stopped posting after September and didn't return until right before New Year's Eve. While it's unclear when she gave birth, it can be assumed that it was sometime in the fall, and Rath and Cutmore-Scott were merely enjoying their time together as a family of four.

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The two actors met while starring on the short-lived Fox sitcom Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life. They tied the knot in May 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic and lockdown but had a drive-thru wedding. The following year, they welcomed their first son, who, of course, became a big brother towards the end of 2023.

Plenty of fans took to the comments of Meaghan Rath's Instagram post to share their congratulations and well wishes. Others were just surprised she was married to Frasier Crane's son Freddy. A name for the little one has yet to be revealed, but it seems like Mom and Dad are just taking their time introducing him to the world. It's definitely a nice way to end 2023, and we wish nothing but the best for the little family.

Meanwhile, both Meaghan Rath and Jack Cutmore-Scott have been busy with their professional lives on top of their personal. Rath can currently be seen on the Canadian sitcom Children Ruin Everything, which has been airing on The CW in the States. She also appeared on three episodes of the second season of the now-canceled Hulu series How I Met Your Father. Cutmore-Scott stars on the Frasier revival on Paramount+ as Freddy Crane. As of now, the streamer has yet to pick it up for a second season, but hopefully, news will be announced soon.