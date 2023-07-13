The CW Fall 2023 TV Schedule Revealed

By Megan Behnke

The CW has officially put out a revised fall schedule for the 2023-24 broadcast season, and it is looking quite different than initially planned, according t. Due to the writers' strike and impending actors' strike, the network's fall lineup has turned into a fully acquired and unscripted lineup. Season 6 of All American, as well as 61st Street, which were both supposed to air in the fall, have been held off for midseason alongside fellow series FGirl Island, Walker, All American: Homecoming, Mysteries Decoded, Superman & Lois and the I AM documentary film franchise.

Summer series Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, and Children Ruin Everything will continue to run through the fall, with other acquired shows, including Sullivan's Crossing with Gilmore Girls stars Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson. Fan-favorite Whose Line Is It Anyway? And FBoy Island are some of the unscripted shows on The CW this fall. Take a look below to see the network's full fall schedule for 2023!

Tuesday, September 5

the-cw-lands-inisde-th-nfl.jpg
(Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images//Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

8 PM — Inside the NFL (Season 47)

9 PM — The Swarm (U.S. series premiere)

Wednesday, October 4

sullivans-crossing-cw.jpg
(Photo: Michael Tompkins/Freemantle)

8 PM — Sullivan's Crossing (U.S. series premiere)

9 PM — The Spencer Sisters (U.S. series premiere)

Thursday, October 12

fboy-island-cw.jpg
(Photo: STXtelevision)

8 PM — FBoy Island (Two-hour season 3 premiere)

Monday, October 16

son-of-a-critch.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate)

8 PM — Son of a Critch (Original episode)

8:30 PM — Run the Burbs (Original episode)

9 PM — Children Ruin Everything (Original episode)

9:30 PM — Everyone Else Burns (U.S. series premiere)

Friday, October 20

penn-and-teller.jpg
(Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW)

8 PM — Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 10)

9 PM — Inside the NFL (Encore episode)

Saturday, October 28

masters-of-illusion-cw.jpg
(Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC/The CW)

8 PM — Masters of Illusion (Season 10)

8:30 PM — Masters of Illusion (Original episode)

9 PM — World's Funniest Animals (Season 4)

9:30 PM — World's Funniest Animals (Original episode)

Tuesday, November 14

whose-line-wayne-brady-colin-mochrie.jpg
(Photo: The CW)

8 PM — Inside the NFL (Original episode)

9 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12)

9:30 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original episode)

