'Frasier' Fans Weigh in on the Paramount+ Revival

Longtime fans of Frasier are giving their thoughts on the revival. 19 years after Kelsey Grammer last portrayed the titular Frasier Crane, he is back and better than ever. The reboot of the NBC sitcom sees Frasier back in Boston as he tries to have a better relationship with his son and takes a professorship at Harvard University. With a mix of old and new faces, the series already has a lot of promise. But do fans agree? Even though the Frasier revival only premiered on Oct. 12, fans can't help but to already share how they feel about it. With reboots, they are either going to be a hit or a miss, and there is no in-between. However, between both Reddit and Twitter, the consensus may just surprise you. But with Grammer back in the game as Frasier Crane, it definitely makes sense.

"I absolutely love the New Frasier," one fan expressed. "It's great seeing Kelsey Grammer back on screen and in his element. He brings back the humor and charm that made me love the original show. His chemistry with the actor that plays Freddie is excellent. I genuinely liked all the supporting characters and actors that played them. I didn't know how the new show was going to turn out, but I absolutely love it. The show was well written and made me laugh out loud. Looking forward to the rest of the season! Cheers!"

The Tributes to the Late Actors Had Fans Weeping The "Frasier" reboot was... charming. Definitely won't beat the OG but curious to see where it goes. Miss Daphne and Niles... And THIS shit almost ruined me: pic.twitter.com/BBKGfBhr93 — Alexander Nevermind (@Tescadero) October 26, 2023 "I was quite teary eyed when Frasier gave Freddie the flag from Martin's funeral," one fan shared. "And when they did the tribute for Martin at the end. [red heart emoji x3] I also really liked to see Niles' mannerisms and ways of speaking coming through his son."

It Didn't Take Long for 'Frasier' to Convince Fans One fan stated, "It's not Frasier, but it's still Frasier. Love all the characters so far." Another vocalized, "I enjoyed it a lot, laughed out loud several times. Still has that refined mix of higher wit with physical comedy, plus still has heart."

Some Viewers Had Low Expectations "I'm pleasantly surprised. It kept the same charm, I like all the characters, and I'm excited for more! I could nitpick a few things (I won't though!), but I'm pleased with it so far," one fan said. "Better than I expected for sure. Not as good as the original in its prime yet but probably as good as the mid-range originals," another fan admitted.

There Were a Few Complaints "The only real complaint I have is the way they jammed in the continuity updates at the start of the first episode," one fan confessed. "It was incredibly clumsy. I know it's not an easy job but they could've done it a little more smoothly. Not just 'Dads dead and my (presumably) 20 year relationship with Charlotte just ended! Anyway!'"

Some People Just Aren't Fans of the New Series Who else feels Kelsey Grammer butchered the new Frasier reboot. It seemed so bad to me. They had this perfect run and then just decided to burn the legacy to the ground. — Hans Dobbins (@DobbinsHan52127) November 1, 2023 "Frasier reboot sucks," one fan wrote. "So, is it just me, or is the new Frasier reboot, bad?" another questioned.