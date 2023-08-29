Hannah Brown, 'Bachelorette' Who Won 'DWTS,' Reveals Engagement

Hannah Brown is an engaged woman! The former Bachelorette star, 28, got engaged to her boyfriend Adam Woolard on Aug. 24 at their friends' Bolt Farm Treehouse property in Whitwell, Tennessee. Brown broke the news on Instagram Monday, writing alongside photos of Woolard getting down on one knee to pop the question that she was "so happy." She wrote alongside a heart emoji, "I love our steady love."

Brown told PEOPLE following the proposal that she had no clue the big moment was coming following the couple's move from Santa Monica, California, to Nashville, Tennessee. "We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn't rushing it," the former pageant queen admitted.

Brown's family was staying on the property to surprise the happy couple, which struck the perfect balance for the Dancing With the Stars Season 28 winner, who loved "not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family. And the surprise. I love surprises." Members of Bachelor Nation and the Dancing With the Stars world alike chimed in with their congratulations on Brown's post, with JoJo Fletcher, Matt James, Hannah Ann Sluss, Clare Crawley, Charity Lawson, Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more wishing her well in the comments.

Brown and Woolard began dating in 2021 after meeting on a dating app. Prior to meeting her now-fiancée, Brown entered the spotlight on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, where she was then cast as the leading lady of Season 15 of The Bachelorette. On Brown's season, she became engaged to Jed Wyatt, but the relationship didn't even make it through the season airing on ABC, as news broke that Wyatt allegedly had been dating another woman before going on Brown's season to promote his music career.

Wyatt confirmed he originally planned to go on the show simply for self-promotion but denied cheating on Brown, whom he said he fell in love with on the show, or the other woman. During the Season 15 finale, Brown revealed that she had called off her engagement to Wyatt soon after learning of his romance with his ex, as she couldn't get over conflicting accounts about their relationship status. "You were really selfish in this," Brown told Wyatt during the season finale. "I just feel like right now, my decisions, my choices, were all tainted."